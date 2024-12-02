VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:FLOT)

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 2nd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st.
VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
