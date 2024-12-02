Vanessa Liu Purchases 4,600 Shares of Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Liu acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$24.73 ($16.06) per share, with a total value of A$113,767.20 ($73,874.81).
Goodman Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodman Group
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.