Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $412.99 and last traded at $412.95, with a volume of 275467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $409.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

