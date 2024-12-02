Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 49,066 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,066 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 96.7% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

