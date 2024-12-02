Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $18.88 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.67 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 529,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,193.04. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,166 shares of company stock worth $1,521,311. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 659.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

