Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTXPF
Victrex Price Performance
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victrex
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.