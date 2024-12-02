Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Purchased by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 2,590.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,130.02. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

