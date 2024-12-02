Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 562,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,022,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 6.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,577.50. This represents a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wheels Up Experience
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.