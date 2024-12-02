Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WSR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $745.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.95%.

In other news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman acquired 5,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. This trade represents a 161.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

