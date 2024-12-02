Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,281.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $165.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.85. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $137.00 and a 1-year high of $176.56.
About Wolters Kluwer
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.