Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,281.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $165.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.85. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $137.00 and a 1-year high of $176.56.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.