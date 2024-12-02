XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.76. XCHG shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands.
XCHG Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55.
About XCHG
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XCHG
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.