Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 5153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.
Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF
The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.
