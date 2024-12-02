Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $633.0 million-$635.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.1 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.940-2.990 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.13.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.12 and its 200-day moving average is $184.80. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.46 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

