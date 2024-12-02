Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,252 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 88.1% in the third quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $637,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 275,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 350,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Snowflake by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 111,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $174.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total transaction of $3,595,283.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,582,896.10. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,398,119.22. The trade was a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,661 shares of company stock worth $32,004,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

