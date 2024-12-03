10,635 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.9 %

ZTS stock opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

