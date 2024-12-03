133,000 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 133,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,976,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAC opened at $182.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $139.64 and a 52-week high of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.7626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

