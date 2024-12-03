133,060 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.14% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,208.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Century Aluminum by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 318,579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 296,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 30.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 276,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 247,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 172,903 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of CENX opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $539.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

