13,950 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

