140,414 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,662,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 345,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 670,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 10.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Safehold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAFE opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 37.83 and a quick ratio of 37.83. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Safehold had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.