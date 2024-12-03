1,662,000 Shares in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,662,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in New Gold by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,993,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 96,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.41.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.31. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. New Gold had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.