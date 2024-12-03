183,636 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 183,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Williams Companies Trading Down 3.5 %
Williams Companies stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
