208,500 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Purchased by Harvey Partners LLC

Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 208,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,837,000. Spectrum Brands makes up approximately 2.3% of Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $6,874,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 126,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.