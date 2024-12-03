258,279 Shares in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Bought by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 258,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Evolus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caligan Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,193,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,698 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Evolus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 955,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 173.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 265,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $3,906,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

