34,091 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Bought by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829,372 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 66.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after buying an additional 3,132,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after buying an additional 76,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Playtika by 13.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 326,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,106,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,802 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 97,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $845,241.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,968,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,792,519.61. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $2,235,209 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playtika Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PLTK opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The business had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTK

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.