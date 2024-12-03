34,492 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Acquired by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 23.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.95%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,443.56. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

