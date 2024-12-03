4,632 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 256.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 220.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Silgan by 27.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

NYSE SLGN opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

