48,473 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,760,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of Powell Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.14, for a total value of $2,461,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,180,853.92. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $14,679,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

POWL opened at $274.80 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

