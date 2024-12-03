5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Update

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 996,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ FEAM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,790. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

