7,700 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $533,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $115,229,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Lennar by 14.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 711,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 147.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.78. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

