Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 782,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 325,283 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 33,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

AOD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

