Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HQL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 109,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,976. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.