Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of HQL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 109,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,976. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.