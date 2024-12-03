Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 0.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 244.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,623,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 314,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,556 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $305.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Accolade has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

