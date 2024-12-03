Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHV shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Achieve Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 303.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 65.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

