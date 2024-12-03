ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 15,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 73.84 and a quick ratio of 73.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $661,950.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,688.94. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,996. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

