Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ADX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 231,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,921. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 534,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

