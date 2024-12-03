Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
NYSE:ADX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 231,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,921. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 534,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
