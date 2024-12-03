Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells $361,560.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATGE stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 994,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 618,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

