Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells $361,560.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.1 %
ATGE stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
