AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,452.20. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,951,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,254,000 after buying an additional 439,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 25.5% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 592,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AeroVironment by 155.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 321,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after purchasing an additional 195,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AeroVironment Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $203.19 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $116.51 and a 1 year high of $236.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.29. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
