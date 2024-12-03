Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells $957,580.05 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Robert O'hare sold 13,965 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $957,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 668 shares in the company, valued at $45,804.76. This trade represents a 95.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Monday, November 25th, Robert O’hare sold 79,039 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $5,533,520.39.
  • On Friday, November 22nd, Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $785,260.00.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00.

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $70.76. 8,154,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080,025. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.3% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,849,000 after acquiring an additional 200,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after buying an additional 672,883 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $45,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 176,675 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $30,808,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

