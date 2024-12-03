Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in November

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,968.0 days.

Agilyx ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGXXF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Agilyx ASA has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

