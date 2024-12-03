Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,100 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 888.1 days.
Aixtron Trading Down 0.1 %
AIXXF opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.
Aixtron Company Profile
