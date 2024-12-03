Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CFO Sells $41,552.28 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Grasso sold 16,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $41,552.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,240.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ALEC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. 1,627,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,084. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alector by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Alector by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,015 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

