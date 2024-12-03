Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.66 and last traded at $85.75. Approximately 3,620,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,524,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

