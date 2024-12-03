Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Align Technology by 914.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $234.14 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

