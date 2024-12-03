AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:AWF remained flat at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.36.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
