AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AWF remained flat at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

