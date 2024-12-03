Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 11,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after buying an additional 64,648 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alphatec by 65.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,192,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,138,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 287,350 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,928,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,638,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.31. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

