Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. 253,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,025. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 51.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

