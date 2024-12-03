American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 869,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,519,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.1 %

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,406.24. This represents a 31.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.