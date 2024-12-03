Analysts Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $11.08

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 24.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 113,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in VIZIO by 162.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VIZIO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

