Analyzing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) and Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Donegal Group and Bowhead Specialty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bowhead Specialty 0 3 2 0 2.40

Donegal Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.91%. Bowhead Specialty has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential downside of 12.31%. Given Donegal Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than Bowhead Specialty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 2.54% 3.95% 0.84% Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Bowhead Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Donegal Group and Bowhead Specialty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $927.34 million 0.61 $4.43 million $0.76 21.91 Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowhead Specialty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Bowhead Specialty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. It also offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers’ compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products primarily to Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern, and Southwestern regions through independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Bowhead Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments. The company distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Bowhead Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. in March 2024. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bowhead Insurance Holdings LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.