Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Update

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 484,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 108,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANIK shares. StockNews.com lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

